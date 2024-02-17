Top track

Loan Shark

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep Hush X Outlook: Bristol

The Trinity Centre
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
Selling fast
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Loan Shark
Got a code?

About

Amy Kisnorbo (140 Set)

Commodo b2b Kahn

DJ Ammi

Disaffected

Medis b2b Samurai Breaks

Powered by Raze Soundsystem

BRISTOL: we're heading West once again, this time in collaboration with @outlookfestival for their Club Tour.

Back at Trinity Centre wit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Commodo, Kahn, Amy Kisnorbo and 3 more

Venue

The Trinity Centre

Trinity Centre, Trinity Rd, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 0NW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.