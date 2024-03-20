Top track

Kokoroko - Late Show (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 20 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.46

About Kokoroko

Led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey, eight-piece Kokoroko marries elements of jazz, Afrobeat and highlife. The group first rose to prominence in 2018, when their track ‘Abusey Junction’ went viral on YouTube; and in 2022, they released their debut album, Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Kokoroko - Late Show - Live at LPR on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

10:00 PM doors | 10:45 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kokoroko

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

