Led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey, eight-piece Kokoroko marries elements of jazz, Afrobeat and highlife. The group first rose to prominence in 2018, when their track ‘Abusey Junction’ went viral on YouTube; and in 2022, they released their debut album,
Kokoroko - Late Show - Live at LPR on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
10:00 PM doors | 10:45 PM show (all ages)
