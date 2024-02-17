DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KERCHAK en Showcase

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:59 pm
GigsNantes
€18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kerchak est de retour au Warehouse pour fêter son anniversaire !

--Pour l'occasion PLUSIEURS INVITÉS SURPRISES (proches de Kerchak) seront de la partie !

On lance les paris ? Vous pensez à qui ?

--On préfère te prévenir, ça va être une DIN-GUE-RIE !...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerchak

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.