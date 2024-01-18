DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Big Sister and Wowza! presents...

The Piper
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Delighted to announce to the line up for Thurs 18th Jan as the fist co-pro between Big Sister and Wowza:

Kinsella

Fighting Colours

Poppy Rockett

Age 14+

This is an 14+ event
Big Sister and Wowza!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kinsella, Fighting Colours

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs