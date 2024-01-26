Top track

Britney Spears - Toxic

La Bug de l'An 2000

Club Haussmann
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bug de l'An 2000 c'est la petite soeur des soirées We Are The 90's.

Même ambiance, même folie, mais avec le jogging "peau de pêche" de Diam's et un piercing en diamant sur le nez comme Christina Aguilera.

De Pink à David Guetta en passant par les L5 o...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par RK PRODUCTIONS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

