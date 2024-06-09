Top track

Raquel Rodriguez - Mile High

Raquel Rodriguez

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raquel Rodriguez is a singer songwriter with an amazing sound.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raquel Rodriguez

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

