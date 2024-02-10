Top track

Flash Hits, Dot Dash, False Tracks

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, February 10th 2024
Flash Hits + Dot Dash + False Tracks
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

FLASH HITS
Los Angeles, CA
https://theflashhits.bandcamp.com/

Flash Hits Are Now! Born of a love for colorful guitars, hypno-groovy bass, fascinating rhy...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

