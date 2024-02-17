Top track

Jonathan Pinson’s Boom Clap Live Album Recording

The Sun Rose
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us as Jonathan Pinson’s Boom Clap record a live album at The Sun Rose. The intimate setting of The Sun Rose, renowned for its superb acoustics, offers the perfect backdrop for this one-of-a-kind musical experience. Expect a night filled with rhythmic...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
Jonathan Pinson

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

