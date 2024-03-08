Top track

Domo Genesis - Dapper (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Domo Genesis

Village Underground
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
From £20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Domo Genesis, born Dominique Marquis Cole on March 9, 1991, in Inglewood, California, is an American rapper, member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future, and a solo artist. Domo’s love for music started at a young age, influenced by his grandfather’s recor...

Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Domo Genesis

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

