Keep Hush X Percolate pres: Dr Dubplate, Miley Serious & mi-el

No90 Hackney Wick
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
LONDON: we’re taking Dr Dubplate on the road for his first ever tour.

For his descent onto London he is joined by certified party-starters Miley Serious & Mi-el

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
Dr Dubplate, Miley Serious, Mi-el

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

