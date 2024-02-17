DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chase and Status, Flore, Elisa Do Brasil

Transbordeur
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il n'y a que peu d'artistes drum and bass à l'affiche des plus gros festivals mondiaux. Chase And Status font fièrement partie de ce cercle restreint. Leur venue au Transbo le 17 février 2024 est donc un véritable événement pour les amoureux du genre !!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Les Productions du Possible et le Transbordeur.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elisa Do Brasil, Chase & Status, Flore

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

