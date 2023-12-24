Top track

Soweto Club. THE AFRICAN CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY.

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Sun, 24 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soweto Club.

THE AFRICAN CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY.

24.12.2023

CDLC BARCELONA.

AFROSOUNDS BY:

ELEY, PAPERCUTS, AMAZING, NAGUIYAMI.

Para mayores de 18 años.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

