DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kyle Gordon

Highland Park Ebell
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Kyle Gordon

4/5/2024 at Highland Park Ebell

Seated Show. Seating is first come, first served.

Kyle Gordon is a New York based comedian, actor, writer and improviser. He has recently emerged as one of the most popular comedians on S...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyle Gordon

Venue

Highland Park Ebell

131 S Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.