We Found Love: A Plur Era Edm Party

The Virgil
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is We Found Love: A PLUR Era EDM Party paying tribute to the artists and DJ's that made the 2010's the best moment in electronic dance music history!

Celebrating love under the electric sky, PLUR, and main stage hands in the air moments we all know a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

