Top track

Dizraeli - Take Me Dancing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dizraeli

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dizraeli - Take Me Dancing
Got a code?

About

4 years after the Worldwide Award nominated record The Unmaster, Dizraeli announces the release of his new album JOY MACHINE with a 15-date UK tour.

Recorded almost entirely in a single day at the legendary Total Refreshment Centre in London, JOY MACHINE...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dizraeli

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.