Your Love: The Legacy Of Frankie Knuckles

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Is there any other artist that can boast such an important stature in the evolution of house music culture as Frankie Knuckles?

Live house music collective Bassically, led by award-winning, multi-platinum producer Raz Olsher, perform their acclaimed show...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

