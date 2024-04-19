Top track

Erlend Øye - The Black Keys Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erlend Øye - The Black Keys Work
Got a code?

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Chi ascolta la musica di Erlend Øyeforse non si aspetterà, nome a parte, di trovarsi di fronte ad un cantautore norvegese. Nel 2012,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.