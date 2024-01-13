DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bebe Kramer

Sala Clamores
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.47
About

Bebe Kramer - Una canción con acento “gauchesco” pero con la intención de ser universal

“Entre la gran cosecha de músicos que desembarcaron en Río de Janeiro, principalmente en Lapa, en busca de experimentar la efervescencia que albergaba el renovado barr...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bebê Kramer

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain

Doors open12:30 pm

