ML Buch & Astrid Sonne

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£19.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Second date added: ML Buch & Astrid Sonne play a co-headline show at the ICA.

Photo credit: Conrad Pack.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ML Buch , Astrid Sonne

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

