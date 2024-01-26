DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Edda in concerto

Colonne 28
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Edda torna ad esibirsi dal vivo nei club italiani. Accanto a lui la sua collaudata band, i Semplici, per questa occasione “karmicamente schierata” in duo o in trio, con arrangiamenti rinnovati e una nuova setlist. In scaletta oltre ad alcune sorprese, anch...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.a..

Lineup

Edda

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.