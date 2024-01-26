DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunflowers + Rival Clubs

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PT

Os Sunflowers são uma banda de noise rock e art punk do Porto, formada em 2014 por

Carlos de Jesus (guitarra, sintetizadores, voz) e Carolina Brandão (bateria, voz), tendo Frederico Ferreira (baixo) entrado em 2018. Desde então, têm sido uma das banda...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunflowers

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

