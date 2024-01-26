DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PT
Os Sunflowers são uma banda de noise rock e art punk do Porto, formada em 2014 por
Carlos de Jesus (guitarra, sintetizadores, voz) e Carolina Brandão (bateria, voz), tendo Frederico Ferreira (baixo) entrado em 2018. Desde então, têm sido uma das banda...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.