Dark Arts: Bo Ningen + VLURE + Miss Tiny + SUEP + More

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 2 Mar, 12:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz Presents: Dark Arts

Dark Arts returns for 2024 celebrating all things punk, left-field electronica, and outsider indie music. Japanese psych legends and long time favourites Bo Ningen head up our lineup alongside VLURE's club-inspired punk a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bo Ningen, VLURE, Miss Tiny and 7 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

