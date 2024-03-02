DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Super Friendz Presents: Dark Arts
Dark Arts returns for 2024 celebrating all things punk, left-field electronica, and outsider indie music. Japanese psych legends and long time favourites Bo Ningen head up our lineup alongside VLURE's club-inspired punk a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs