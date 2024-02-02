DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unreleased "Listening Party"

Qube East
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for "Unreleased" as we introduce some of the creatives pioneering cutting-edge music in London & Marseille.

Event Highlights

1. Breakout Sessions: Listening sessions designed to create an intimate moment for artists showcasing unreleased music a...

This is an 18+ event
Blured
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

411 Silks, Octo

Venue

Qube East

9 Park Dr, London E14 9GG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.