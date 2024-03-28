DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUNKIN

The Waiting Room
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Formed in 2020 in London, England, by frontman Joe Ferdinand, bassist Declan Brown, and guitarist Alex Carmichael, SUNKIN are bound over a love of creating music. Their first show was at London’s iconic Omeara days before the UK went into a national lockdo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunkin

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

