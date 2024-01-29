DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chicago Cider Week 2024 Launch Party

Sleeping Village
Mon, 29 Jan, 4:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Mark your calendar for the Chicago Cider Week 2024 Launch Party at Sleeping Village on Monday, January 29th! With a diverse selection of handpicked ciders from top-notch producers, vinyl selections by Miss Gross, and delicious...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

