IndieRock Circus - NEBULA + Semidea live

Bachelite cLab
Sat, 13 Jan, 9:00 pm
From €3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nebüla è Azzurra Buccoliero cantautrice ,strumentista e la sua band Andrea Balleari ,Dario Marchetti, Marinelli Antonio .

Fra il 2016 e il 2019 è stata protagonista della scena musicale elettronica pugliese con l’album “Wild Type” nel progetto Blùmia. Dop...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

