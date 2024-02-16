Top track

What To Do... ft. Justin Martin, Galen, MNTRA, Felly Fell

The Foundry SF
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartySan Francisco
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Justin Martin's 'What To Do' label party returns home to the Bay for an epic night of music & dancing! Featuring sets from Justin Martin, Galen, MNTRA, and Felly Fell!

*4-corner Danley soundsystem*

*all ticket sales final*

This is a 21+ event
Presented by What To Do....
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Justin Martin, Galen, MNTRA and 1 more

Venue

The Foundry SF

1425 Folsom Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

