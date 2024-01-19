DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance Planet ft. Nativesun x N SO

Kremwerk
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DANCE PLANET

Cherry | Friday January 19th | 10PM - LATE | $10 ADV

Featuring Nativesun (Black Rave Culture) & N SO

Nativesun

https://soundcloud.com/dj-nativesun

With a near decade of experience organizing and playing parties in D.C. Nativesun balances...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.