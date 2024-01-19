DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DANCE PLANET
Cherry | Friday January 19th | 10PM - LATE | $10 ADV
Featuring Nativesun (Black Rave Culture) & N SO
Nativesun
https://soundcloud.com/dj-nativesun
With a near decade of experience organizing and playing parties in D.C. Nativesun balances...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.