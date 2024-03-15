DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Travellin Brothers

Sala Clamores
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ganadores del European Blues Challenge 2015 en Bruselas (mejor banda europea), 20 años, diez discos y más de 1.200 conciertos contemplan a los Travellin’ Brothers, como una de las bandas más respetadas de la escena Blues Europea. Tras sus giras por más de...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Travellin Brothers

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

