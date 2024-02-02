Top track

BAABES - Too Cool for Pants

Baabes / Salem Wolves / Sex Fixx / Komodo Rojo

Deep Cuts
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baabes Record Release Party!

with

Salem Wolves

Sex Fixx (NYC)

Komodo Rojo

at Deep Cuts

$15 / 7pm / 18+

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sex Fixx

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

