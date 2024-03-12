DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ira Wolf with special guest Ben Strawn live at Eddie's Attic!
Raised in the mountains of Montana and making a home on the road, Ira Wolf's music and writing are vulnerably honest as she explores heartache, homesickness, and the highs and lows of an unconv...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.