Ira Wolf

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68

About

Ira Wolf live at Eddie's Attic!

Raised in the mountains of Montana and making a home on the road, Ira Wolf's music and writing are vulnerably honest as she explores heartache, homesickness, and the highs and lows of an unconventional wandering lifestyle....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ira Wolf

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

