Tracy Bonham's Birthday Bash!

The Local
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors open at 7, show starts at 8
Beer, wine, refreshments, snacks are available. ADA accessible.

Alt-rock icon Tracy Bonham is a classically trained violinist and pianist turned alternative singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 1996 with her twice GRAM...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Lineup

Tracy Bonham

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

