DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Walter Astral c’est le duo que forment Tristan Thomas aussi connu sous le nom de Zaspero et capitaine chez Ovhal 44, et Tino Gelli le chanteur de Polycool. Leur deux mondes musicaux a priori éloignés vouent le même culte pour l’onirisme et l’absurde et s'h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.