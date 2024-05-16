DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WALTER ASTRAL

La Marquise
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLyon
€17.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Le Bazar

Organisateur de concerts pop, rock et electro, Le Bazar a pour volonté de vous faire voyager à travers le meilleur de ces esthétiques. A la frontière entre les genres, à la rencontre des évolutions et des tendances, venez découvrir des artistes aussi bien Read more

Walter Astral c’est le duo que forment Tristan Thomas aussi connu sous le nom de Zaspero et capitaine chez Ovhal 44, et Tino Gelli le chanteur de Polycool. Leur deux mondes musicaux a priori éloignés vouent le même culte pour l’onirisme et l’absurde et s'h...

Présenté par Le Bazar
Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open9:00 pm

