The Fantastical World of Hazmat Modine

The Local
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A new series with Barbès Brooklyn and The Local!

Outrageously fun collective Hazmat Modine, having just celebrated its 25th anniversary and the U.S. release of their latest album “Bonfire,” have developed a unique genre-fluid, musical language of a mythic...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hazmat Modine

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

