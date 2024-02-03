DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Captivators, Rude to Your Mother

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, February 3rd 2024
The Captivators + Rude to Your Mother
9:30PM - $15 - All Ages

THE CAPTIVATORS
Washington, DC
https://thecaptivators1.bandcamp.com/album/jellied-scones-and-symphonies

RUDE TO YOUR MOTHER
Washington, DC
https://www.i...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

