Home Counties

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

MON MAY 13TH

HARE AND HOUNDS

HOME COUNTIES

+ SUPPORT

DOORS: 7.30PM

TICKETS: £11

Age restriction: 14+ / 14 - 16s accompanied by an adult

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

