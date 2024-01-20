DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pisco Disco w/Manzana Tropical

The Stags Head
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pisco Disco is back in trendy Hoxton with another night of Latin-American controlled chaos, featuring Manzana Tropical, a Southern Exposure psychedellic cumbia classic, followed by uplifting/soul-healing/trance-inducing latin American DJ-sets until 1am. Ex...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southern Exposure.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Manzana Tropical

The Stags Head

55 Orsman Rd, London N1 5RA
Doors open6:30 pm
120 capacity

