Pvris + Scene Queen

Trabendo
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mené par sa chanteuse Lynn Gunn dont le charisme n’est plus à prouver, PVRIS s’est imposé en mélangeant avec brio et puissance les univers rock et électro, y ajoutant des touches de pop pour des chansons aux mélodies entraînantes. Après trois albums encens...

Tout public
Présenté par Opus Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scene Queen, PVRIS

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

