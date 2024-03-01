Top track

Cisco - Terra Rossa / Contessa / I Cento Passi

Cisco Riportando tutto a casa 30 anni dopo

Circolo Kalinka
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsCarpi
€23

Event information

CISCO
RIPORTANDO TUTTO A CASA 30 anni dopo, prima data del tour celebrativo 1° Marzo al Kalinka, formazione speciale, scaletta speciale

Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cisco

Venue

Circolo Kalinka

Via A. Tassoni, 6, 41012 Carpi MO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

