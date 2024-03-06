Top track

London Afrobeat Collective

The Crescent
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£15.12

About

London Afrobeat Collective are a tight-knit family of musicians from around the world, living in London and united by a love of afrobeat and a desire to take original music to new places.

This 8-strong collective from England, Italy, France, Congo, Argent...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Ouroboros.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Afrobeat Collective

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

