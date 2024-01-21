Top track

Avision - Big Shot - Paco Osuna Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOW HERE by Paco Osuna - Official NY Afterparty

TBA Location New York
Sun, 21 Jan, 4:45 am
GigsNew York
Selling fast
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Avision - Big Shot - Paco Osuna Remix
Got a code?

About

After Knockdown Center closes at 5AM, we move the party to a very nearby location featuring Paco Osuna & friends 'til the wheels fall off... venue will be revealed closer to the show date.

Tickets for the official afterparty go on sale Thursday, January...

21+ event
Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paco Osuna

Venue

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.