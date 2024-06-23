Top track

Bunny Suit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sematary Presents - Haunted Mound Angels Tour

La Bellevilloise
Sun, 23 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bunny Suit
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Sematary and The Haunted Mound le 23 janvier 2024 à La Bellevilloise avec Hackle, Turnabout, Gonverville (DJ Set), et Oscar18.

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.