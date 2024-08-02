DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shhh! La Silent Disco in Baia del Silenzio

Baia del Silenzio
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJSestri Levante
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Shhh! La Silent Disco in Baia del Silenzio

Tutte le età
Associaz. Culturale Mojotic

Venue

Baia del Silenzio

Via Portobello, 16039 Sestri Levante GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.