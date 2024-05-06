Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief
Got a code?

About

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Monday, May 6th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are Matthew Baty, Sam Grant, John-Michael Hedley, Ewan Mackenzie and Adam Ian Sykes. ‘Land of Sleeper’ is the band’s...

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.