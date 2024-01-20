Top track

VALANGHE

Comunidad Autonoma w/ Elasi

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🔊 Hey folks! We hope you are ready for a new season of Comunidad Autonoma together 🌀🌀🌀 Let's start the dance of 2024 with a guest who isn't really a guest: our sister @elasi__ is back with us at @apollo_milano fresh from the Boiler Room experience and...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Milangeles, Go Dugong, Elasi

Venue

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

