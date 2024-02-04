Top track

Gaza Aid: Biig Piig, Kojaque, Lava La Rue, Maverick Sabre + More

Village Underground
Sun, 4 Feb, 6:30 pm
From £25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Biig Piig presents GAZA AID (February 4th, Village Underground) to raise vital funds for Choose Love.

Featuring live performances by Biig Piig, Kojaque, Lava La Rue, Maverick Sabre and DJ sets from yunè pinku & Mac Wetha (+ special guests)

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Biig Piig, Kojaque, Lava La Rue and 3 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

