Ead Wood - Empath

Ead Wood & Myles Newman

Sebright Arms
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
Free

About

And happier days there were not. Delighted to be hosting this STACKED co-headline 🔥

Ead Wood will be bringing the sounds of their stunning E.P. 'A Sparkling Gift' out East with the fantastic Myles Newman

Support to come..

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Egyptian Elbows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ead Wood, Myles Newman

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

